Madras HC orders popular store chain to stop using diesel generators

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the Saravana Selvarathnam store in Pallavaram to remove the diesel generator sets being operated illegally, in violation of norms.

The building doesn’t have a power connection from Tangedco and was using multiple 1500 KVA heavy-duty gensets to power the entire building, causing discomfort to residents due to non-stop noise and smoke discharge.

Chengalpattu collectorate in a press statement confirmed that several complaints were received from the residents and TNPCB had issued notice on September 13.

On Wednesday, Tambaram RDO, district environmental engineer of TNPCB and police went to seal the gensets, which is when the advocates of the store stopped the officers and informed them that a petition was filed in Madras High Court seeking relief. It was informed that the HC on Wednesday ordered the unit to remove three diesel generator machines which are running without permission apart from the two diesel generator machines consented to be operated.

Civic activist David Manohar said apart from air and noise pollution, the store was also found guilty of not operating the sewage treatment plant (STP) and releasing raw sewage into the highway department stormwater drain.

