‘Liquor seller’ tries to escape from cops in TN, fatally hit by bus 

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man who tried to flee from police was fatally knocked down by a bus in Kancheepuram on Wednesday night. He was picked up on charges of buying multiple liquor bottles for illegal sale.

According to police, L Srinivasan of Kundukulam in Kancheepuram district was working as a plumber. On Wednesday, he had bought 30 bottles of liquor from a Tasmac outlet in Keezhkathipur. On receiving information that he was planning to sell liquor illegally, two officers from Prohibition Enforcement Wing of Kancheepuram division went to his house and picked him up for inquiry.

While one officer rode to the police station on his bike carrying the bottles, Srinivasan rode pillion on the bike of the other. When they neared the collector’s office around 9 pm, Srinivasan pushed the officer, jumped on to the road and tried to flee. However, a private bus coming from the opposite direction knocked him down. He was declared dead at hospital. 

His relatives and VCK cadre protestED in front of the hospital on Thursday, seeking action against the police personnel. A senior officer said they had pacified the man’s family. 

