NGT order no bar, waste threat for Chitlapakkam lake continues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite an NGT ruling not to dump or segregate garbage on the banks of Chitlapakkam lake, the activity continues unchecked, claim residents. The southern bench of NGT in a judgment dated January 20, 2021, had ordered removal of any garbage handling facility along the banks of the lake.

Dhayanand Krishnan, an activist based in Tambaram told TNIE, “The NGT had ordered to demolish the encroachments and transfer the entire garbage facilities from the lake. Some parts of the orders have been implemented. But still, they are using the site as a garbage transfer station.”

TNPCB officials inspected the site on June 26 based on a complaint from Krishnan. In a letter dated June 27, TNPCB directed the Tambaram corporation to take action based on the complaint. “The said site is being used as a transfer station for disposal of solid waste and is a health hazard to residents,” the letter read. Residents also complained of inconvenience from the garbage station.

“The lake has been restored after a long time. We use the footpath to go for walking. The foul smell from garbage acts as a deterrent. Rainwater also gets stagnated there, which could serve as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.”

An official with the Tambaram corporation said, “We have fined the contractor for flouting the order. We have also directed them to transfer the site.” When TNIE visited the site, workers were segregating and transporting garbage. Responding to the question of continuous operation of the site the official said, “We will inspect again and ensure that the NGT orders are implemented.”

