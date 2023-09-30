Home Cities Chennai

Cattle on streets may get owners Rs 5,000 fine

As of September 16, a total of 3,468 stray cattle heads were seized by the corporation this year. The seized animals have been impounded in sheds at Perambur and Pudupettai.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a bid to stop the rising incidents of stray cattle menace in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has increased the fine imposed on cattle owners by over twice and charges levied for maintenance of the animal by five times.

The first-time fine on cattle owners has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. Maintenance charges that are additionally received from them for retaining cattle at corporation pounds has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 from the third day.

If a cattle-head is seized again, the owner will be slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 and a maintenance charge of Rs 1,000 will be collected from the first day. A tag with the corporation serial number will be placed on the seized animal. A resolution to this effect was adopted at the council meeting held at Ripon building on Friday.

As of September 16, a total of 3,468 stray cattle heads were seized by the corporation this year. The seized animals have been impounded in sheds at Perambur and Pudupettai. A maintenance charge is being levied on owners for the days the animals are housed in the sheds. The cattle heads are released after obtaining an undertaking from the owners. “We are getting increased complaints on stray cattle movement. Violators will be strictly dealt with according to existing laws,” mayor R Priya said. 

The corporation commissioner in a letter dated September 5 to the Chennai city police commissioner had requested to take strict action on violators. Even as activists welcome the move, they also bat for long-term solutions. Animal rights activist Antony Rubin told TNIE, “Corporation should coordinate with the police department to ensure strict vigil. Existing rules should be properly enforced.”

