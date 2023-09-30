Home Cities Chennai

Councillors flag shortage of sanitation staff, seek metro water’s cooperation

When the issue was raised by the councillors, the standing committee and zonal chairman echoed the same sentiment.

Corporation council meeting held at Ripon Buildings. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Councillors and committee chairman of the Chennai corporation complained of a lack of cooperation from the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) at the corporation council meeting on Friday. 

Even as issues were raised, the non-cooperation of metro water board officials dominated the proceedings. When the issue was raised by the councillors, the standing committee and zonal chairman echoed the same sentiment. 

Deputy mayor M Maheshkumar said, “We are repeatedly getting this complaint at every council meeting. Metro board officials should keep the elected local body representatives in the loop, especially when the monsoon is around the corner.”

Shortage of frontline workers was another concern raised by councillors. Ward 183 councillor Tamilarasi Somu said, “There is a severe shortage of sanitation workers across many zones, which is affecting health operations in the city.”

In replying to the issue, Mayor R Priya said the vacancies will be duly filled before the monsoon. Ward 151 councillor Shankar Ganesh raised the unavailability of doctors at the corporation government hospital during duty time. “Installation of biometric attendance is almost complete. Once it is over, attendance will be properly monitored,” Priya said in reply. 

