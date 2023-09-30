Home Cities Chennai

No room for journalists at Tambaram council meet

The meeting witnessed tense moments when some councillors staged a walkout alleging neglect by the corporation.

Published: 30th September 2023

By Mohan and Aswini Devi Jeyaprakash
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Journalists who arrived for the Tambaram corporation council meeting on Friday were not allowed inside the hall owing to ‘space constraints.’ It may be noted that this is not the first time journalists were denied entry and that alternative arrangements were also not made as promised earlier. 

A total of 111 resolutions were adopted at the meeting held at Govindasamy Auditorium. The meeting witnessed tense moments when some councillors staged a walkout alleging neglect by the corporation. Ward 50 councillor Yakoob of Manidhaneya Makkal Katchi (a DMK ally) and AIADMK councillors staged a walkout.

While AIADMK councillors alleged inaction from the corporation on various issues, party leader in the council G Sankar told TNIE, “Stormwater drain work are moving at snail’s pace. The corporation is laying a single-layer road against the mandated three-layer road.

LED bulbs were fitted across the corporation at a huge cost of Rs 63 crore, but most of them are not functioning now. Following the death of a 3-year-old child due to a stray cattle attack, the civic body impounded cattle heads for a week. Now, stray cattle can be seen freely moving on the streets across all wards.”

