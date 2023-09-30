One killed as petrol pump roof collapses in Saidapet

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man died and seven others were injured after the roof of a petrol bunk crashed in heavy rain in Saidapet around 7 PM on Friday. The deceased was identified as Kandasamy, a staff of the Indian Oil petrol bunk on East Jones Road.

The bunk is located near Saidapet police station near Anna Salai. “The bunk had only two pillars at the centre without any support on the sides. The bunk was constructed about 14 years ago. The negligence of the company in the construction of the bunk has led to this accident,” a senior police officer said. The roof is made of iron sheets, police said.

While 13 people were standing under the roof when it collapsed, seven people, including three staff, got trapped under it. “The roof brushed my side and fell down with a loud thud. We heard people screaming for help but attempts to lift the roof failed as it was quite heavy,” said Naveen, 22, a resident.

Fire services personnel from Teynampet and Saidapet used hydraulic equipment to lift the roof. A total of eight people were rescued and rushed to hospitals. Kandasamy who was taken to Royapettah Hospital was declared dead on arrival. Health minister Ma Subramanian who visited the spot said, “Four people were taken to Royapettah Government Hospital and three others were sent to Kalaignar Centenary Government Hospital in Saidapet.”

The Saidapet police have registered a case against the person who runs the bunk under IPC 304a (causing death due to negligence). Additional Commissioner Prem Anand Sinha and Joint Commissioner Sibi Chakravarthy visited the spot.

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man died and seven others were injured after the roof of a petrol bunk crashed in heavy rain in Saidapet around 7 PM on Friday. The deceased was identified as Kandasamy, a staff of the Indian Oil petrol bunk on East Jones Road. The bunk is located near Saidapet police station near Anna Salai. “The bunk had only two pillars at the centre without any support on the sides. The bunk was constructed about 14 years ago. The negligence of the company in the construction of the bunk has led to this accident,” a senior police officer said. The roof is made of iron sheets, police said. While 13 people were standing under the roof when it collapsed, seven people, including three staff, got trapped under it. “The roof brushed my side and fell down with a loud thud. We heard people screaming for help but attempts to lift the roof failed as it was quite heavy,” said Naveen, 22, a resident. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Fire services personnel from Teynampet and Saidapet used hydraulic equipment to lift the roof. A total of eight people were rescued and rushed to hospitals. Kandasamy who was taken to Royapettah Hospital was declared dead on arrival. Health minister Ma Subramanian who visited the spot said, “Four people were taken to Royapettah Government Hospital and three others were sent to Kalaignar Centenary Government Hospital in Saidapet.” The Saidapet police have registered a case against the person who runs the bunk under IPC 304a (causing death due to negligence). Additional Commissioner Prem Anand Sinha and Joint Commissioner Sibi Chakravarthy visited the spot.