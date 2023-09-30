Home Cities Chennai

Pocso case: Teacher arrested from hideout in Cuddalore dist

C Ilayaraja was working as a physical education teacher at a private school near Washermenpet. On March 2, Ilayaraja allegedly sexually abused an LKG student.

Published: 30th September 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The city police on Thursday arrested a 41-year-old physical education teacher who went absconding six months ago after he was booked in a Pocso case for allegedly sexually abusing a four-year-old girl during class. The man was arrested from his hideout at Veppur in Cuddalore district and remanded in judicial custody.

According to police, C Ilayaraja was working as a physical education teacher at a private school near Washermenpet. On March 2, Ilayaraja allegedly sexually abused an LKG student.

When her parents approached the school authorities, they said the issue would be looked into. However, when the parents did not get any call even after hours, they, along with relatives, went to the school and confronted Ilayaraja. In a fisticuff that followed, Ilayaraja suffered minor injuries and was hospitalised. 

The girl’s parents gave a police complaint, but Ilayaraja went absconding. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual abusePOCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp