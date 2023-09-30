Pocso case: Teacher arrested from hideout in Cuddalore dist

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police on Thursday arrested a 41-year-old physical education teacher who went absconding six months ago after he was booked in a Pocso case for allegedly sexually abusing a four-year-old girl during class. The man was arrested from his hideout at Veppur in Cuddalore district and remanded in judicial custody.

According to police, C Ilayaraja was working as a physical education teacher at a private school near Washermenpet. On March 2, Ilayaraja allegedly sexually abused an LKG student.

When her parents approached the school authorities, they said the issue would be looked into. However, when the parents did not get any call even after hours, they, along with relatives, went to the school and confronted Ilayaraja. In a fisticuff that followed, Ilayaraja suffered minor injuries and was hospitalised.

The girl’s parents gave a police complaint, but Ilayaraja went absconding.

