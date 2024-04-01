Celebrating Diplomatic Excellence

CHENNAI : In today’s world of global synergy, advancement of every nation demonstrates the essential interconnectedness of shared elements within an intricately woven fabric. What’s been looked upon by this interdependency is our country India, a resilient and dynamic force, fostering development and a limitless humanity across the orb.

Among the lending hands to this pinnacle are the nation’s honorary consuls, who embody India’s vibrant identity on the global stage. Recognising the selfless dedication of the unsung heroes, The Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique — India (HCCD) and Consular Corps Diplomatique — Chennai along with its Chapters’ from Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, organised the “Consular Day” on Friday at the ITC Grand Chola, Chennai.

Graced by the presence of notable dignitaries including ambassadors, consul generals, government officials, and businessmen, the evening was bestowed by governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi, arriving as the chief guest. He says, “ In the complex world of crises including conflict, climate change, poverty, inequality, India perpetuates to be a Vishwa Mitra, a friend of the world, only through the joint efforts of the consuls.”