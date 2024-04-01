Celebrating Diplomatic Excellence

CHENNAI : In today’s world of global synergy, advancement of every nation demonstrates the essential interconnectedness of shared elements within an intricately woven fabric. What’s been looked upon by this interdependency is our country India, a resilient and dynamic force, fostering development and a limitless humanity across the orb.
Among the lending hands to this pinnacle are the nation’s honorary consuls, who embody India’s vibrant identity on the global stage. Recognising the selfless dedication of the unsung heroes, The Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique — India (HCCD) and Consular Corps Diplomatique — Chennai along with its Chapters’ from Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, organised the “Consular Day” on Friday at the ITC Grand Chola, Chennai.
Graced by the presence of notable dignitaries including ambassadors, consul generals, government officials, and businessmen, the evening was bestowed by governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi, arriving as the chief guest. He says, “ In the complex world of crises including conflict, climate change, poverty, inequality, India perpetuates to be a Vishwa Mitra, a friend of the world, only through the joint efforts of the consuls.”
Global accolades
The ceremony served as a central stage for individuals and the honorary consuls, lauding their outstanding contributions to diplomacy and global relations. Their remarkable endeavours not only advance peace and harmony but also showcase India’s economic and technological prowess on the global stage. The presentation of these achievement awards included The Vivek Burman (Dabur) Peace Prize, Dr Bhai Mohan Singh Trophy, Consul of the Year Trophy and Medal of Honour. Known for its comprehensive use of robotics and drones in rural development, the National Agro Foundation was awarded the Vivek Burman (Dabur) Peace Prize with ` 5 lakh and a citation. “This kind of recognition validates the foundation’s work and motivates us to expand our programs and partnerships with farmers through infinite limits.” shares Ramasubramaniyan Ramanathan, the executive director of NAF.
Cultivating harmony
Formed in 1995, HCCD stands as a testament to fostering mutual understanding between honorary consuls in India and abroad. With over 100 honorary consuls around the country, it develops a framework and basis for an exchange of information, ideas and suggestions regarding matters related to the offices of the diplomats. Hosting the ceremony for the first time in Chennai, Yaswant Kumar Venkatraman, president, CCD of the Chennai Chapter, and the Consul of the Year awardee, shares “We find citizens approaching us solely for visas and other allowance requests which can be disheartening at times. The event aims to provide an awareness towards the consuls and inspire people on how they can collaborate with the organisation for the betterment of the country.”