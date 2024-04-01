Chennai techie kills self over ‘rummy debts’

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man died by suicide at his house in Perungudi allegedly due to mounting debts on Friday midnight. Police said the man lost money in online rummy and had borrowed cash from several people.

Thoraipakkam police identified the deceased man as Gururajan of Villupuram. He was employed at an IT company in Perungudi. “Gururajan stayed with his friends at a house in the locality.

Around Friday midnight, his friends found that Gururajan had taken the extreme step. They rushed him to a hospital, where the staff declared him brought dead. Upon information,” the police added. A case has been registered and efforts are on to ascertain how much exactly he lost in online rummy.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)