Man found dead inside plant nursery near Kundrathur, gold ring missing

CHENNAI: A 70-year-old man was found dead inside his plant nursery near Kundrathur on Sunday morning. Kundrathur police suspect it to be a ‘murder for gain’ case as the deceased man’s gold ring has gone missing.

The victim, Thangadurai (picture), ran a plant nursery at Nandambakkam near Kundrathur. “He usually spent the nights in the nursery. On Sunday morning, when his son came to the nursery, the store was still locked.

When he managed to get inside, he found Thangadurai lying on the bed with injuries on his face,” they added. Upon information, police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A case was registered and inquiry is underway.