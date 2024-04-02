Three nabbed from Bengaluru hideout over real estate broker’s murder in Velachery

CHENNAI: Three more persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of a real estate broker in Velachery.

The incident took place on Friday and the police arrested the key suspect on Saturday. D Kumar (32), A Suryah (24) and K Arumugam (24) were nabbed by the police from their hideout in Bengaluru.

“The key suspect, N Subbaiah (68) of Thirumangalam, was arrested the previous day.

The deceased, Palanisamy (60), had taken Rs 28 lakh from Subbaiah and promised him a land parcel in return. However, Palanisamy did not hold up his end of the deal. Enraged by this, Subbaiah plotted his murder,” police said.

On Friday, Palanisamy was riding his bike along Gandhi Road in Velachery, when the gang waylaid him and hacked him to death.