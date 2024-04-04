Applications to reclassify land use must be filed online from now

CHENNAI: Developers and real estate experts have reacted cautiously to the CMDA’s recent circular mandating all applications for reclassification of land use to be filed online. The circular stated that the new rule would cover all applications filed from March 11 this year.

S Sridharan, Vice President, CREDAI-National, welcomed the CMDA move but said the outcome would be subject to the system being user-friendly. Many of the developers came to know about the new rule only on Wednesday.

According to Preetham Mehra, Senior Executive Director CBRE India, the measure is expected to bolster transparency by facilitating real-time tracking of applications and providing centralised access to permits, NOCs, and clearances. “The CMDA’s dedication to digitisation represents a substantial stride toward modernising and accelerating urban development procedures,” he added.

Former Anna University professor of Urban Engineering K P Subramanian says an online application system for land use reclassification is a welcome move as it would promote transparency and accountability besides avoiding personal contact.

“However, making it compulsory could turn out to be a double-edged weapon. In India, we have not reached that stage wherein every applicant is software literate. Even those who develop land for self-utilisation will have to now hire professionals to file the online applications and for the further process. Therefore, the best course of action will be to leave the option of the application filing mode to the applicants themselves,” he added.