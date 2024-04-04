At the helm of hospitality

CHENNAI : With over 29 years of extensive experience in hotel management, Anand G Nair brings a wealth of expertise to his role as the newly appointed general manager of InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort. Having led numerous luxury hotels to success within the high-end hospitality sector, he now sits down with CE to discuss his career journey, the responsibilities he undertakes in his current position, and the standout features of the stunning property he oversees.
Excerpts follow
Being in this field for around three decades now, what are the changes or developments that you have witnessed in the hotel management industry?
When I started back in 1995, the number of sales in that category was very small. We only had a few Indian companies like Taj and ITC in this sector; hence, the exposure of people to these kinds of hotels or fine dining was extremely low. But presently, people have started travelling the world extensively; they have been to so many different places and have tried so many different things, and now they know what they’re talking about. So the customer has also become far more experienced and is now very selective in terms of what they need and is clear about the way they want it to be personalised.
The other aspect of development, I would say, is the advancement of technology. Earlier, the functioning was all based on human input, and that was why you needed experienced managers to handle certain portfolios because it depends on their experience so that they could make a decision about how much to put in or what kind of pricing to do. But now the machines do it, and you just have to follow their instructions.
What are the challenges that the hotel industry faces today?
The cost of acquiring a hotel today is exceptionally high, to the extent that the returns never equate to it. The investment required is substantial, often resulting in comparatively lower returns. This is one primary reason that discourages many individuals from establishing high-quality hotels. Another current challenge is hiring manpower with the appropriate attitude, given the high expectations. You always need to put your best people in front. However, today’s younger generation often approaches life and work differently. Therefore, managing highly qualified and trained manpower is undeniably one of my most significant challenges.How does your day as a general manager go about?
Well, I often jokingly say that my day depends on how fussy my guests are that day. I tend to keep track of all the social media reviews that my guests write about me and the hotel’s service online, as well as the kind of feedback I am getting. We have a morning meeting where we review whatever is in line for that day, like the functions scheduled, who all are the VIPs that are coming in, what are we doing for that, etc.
There are certain days where we get into reviews of different aspects. There are financial reviews; there are customer-centric reviews; there are process-centric reviews; and multiple things like that. In addition to that, there are days, I think one or two, that involve going out and meeting customers, visiting companies, developing and maintaining our relationships with them. Training is another major aspect that we keep checking, making sure that it is happening on a daily basis. By doing that, you know what you need to do. If you train the people in the right way, you start working better, which means your processes are carried out efficiently. And most importantly, I have to ensure my presence if there is a sudden challenge or in case something breaks down in regards to the hotel.
What are the unique features that the InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort offers to Chennaiites?
For us, Intercontinental is a luxury brand of IHG hotels and resorts. Intercontinental is one of our high-end brands. We offer highly rated, high-end experiences for all our customers. From the hotel perspective, it’s situated in a historical site, Mahabalipuram. That aspect is mostly what we tell external people. But for Chennaiites, that may not have much value. For Chennaiites, what really adds value is our quality of food and beverages. We have multiple dining options for the clientele, and that includes our Tao of Peng, which is one of the finest Chinese fine-dining restaurants in Chennai. Apart from this, the property is fantastic for a quick getaway, as it’s just a short drive from the city. We have a fabulous place where you can completely unwind. We also offer yoga and meditation, and the property also boasts a beautiful pool and various other activities to be done in and around the resort.
As a team leader, how do you deal with the competition from your opponents?
The whole concept of competition has evolved over the years. We all believe that we are in the same industry. We are friends working together. We aren’t competing with each other. You don’t compete by putting somebody else down. You compete by making yourself better.
All of us have systems where we track competition data. We track each other’s average daily rate and make sure that we are on par with each other. For example, we price ourselves accordingly if we get to know that one or more resorts are fully booked or if they have a buyout. We are always on track with what is happening with regards to competition, and it is also monitored as part of our daily business. I have a revenue manager with whom I meet once a day for about an hour, just to understand the revenue-related information between yesterday and today.
Can you walk us through the architectural highlights of the hotel?
The concept for the property was based on Tamil Nadu’s temple architecture. We have used grey granite stone, the same material utilised in most Tamil Nadu temples, and it’s the most predominantly featured element upon entering the resort. In the centre of the courtyard stands a tree known as the Kalpavriksha, or Tree of Life. Additionally, there are towers within the property that denote gopuras. We have an area called the sanctum sanctorium where it is said that gods usually reside, and for us again, that’s where our gods reside. On one side of it, we have a lily pond, which is again typical of temples, and on the other side, we have a swimming pool. There are steps running all the way from one end to the other end of the pool, and it is built of a single slab of stone, with one on top of the other. Steps made of a single slab of stone run all the way from one end to the other end of the pool, with each piece placed atop another. No cement or concrete was used, resembling the old way of temple architecture, where stones were stacked atop each other to ensure that the entire building or bridge balanced on its own.
What is a motto that you follow in your professional and personal life?
Always take ownership of what you do. While at work, think like the owner of that restaurant and not the employee. There are no shortcuts to success, and you’ll have to put in hard work to reap the rewards of your efforts. And avoid fluttering around, and most importantly, never stop learning.