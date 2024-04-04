At the helm of hospitality

CHENNAI : With over 29 years of extensive experience in hotel management, Anand G Nair brings a wealth of expertise to his role as the newly appointed general manager of InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort. Having led numerous luxury hotels to success within the high-end hospitality sector, he now sits down with CE to discuss his career journey, the responsibilities he undertakes in his current position, and the standout features of the stunning property he oversees.

Excerpts follow

Being in this field for around three decades now, what are the changes or developments that you have witnessed in the hotel management industry?

When I started back in 1995, the number of sales in that category was very small. We only had a few Indian companies like Taj and ITC in this sector; hence, the exposure of people to these kinds of hotels or fine dining was extremely low. But presently, people have started travelling the world extensively; they have been to so many different places and have tried so many different things, and now they know what they’re talking about. So the customer has also become far more experienced and is now very selective in terms of what they need and is clear about the way they want it to be personalised.

The other aspect of development, I would say, is the advancement of technology. Earlier, the functioning was all based on human input, and that was why you needed experienced managers to handle certain portfolios because it depends on their experience so that they could make a decision about how much to put in or what kind of pricing to do. But now the machines do it, and you just have to follow their instructions.

What are the challenges that the hotel industry faces today?

The cost of acquiring a hotel today is exceptionally high, to the extent that the returns never equate to it. The investment required is substantial, often resulting in comparatively lower returns. This is one primary reason that discourages many individuals from establishing high-quality hotels. Another current challenge is hiring manpower with the appropriate attitude, given the high expectations. You always need to put your best people in front. However, today’s younger generation often approaches life and work differently. Therefore, managing highly qualified and trained manpower is undeniably one of my most significant challenges.How does your day as a general manager go about?

Well, I often jokingly say that my day depends on how fussy my guests are that day. I tend to keep track of all the social media reviews that my guests write about me and the hotel’s service online, as well as the kind of feedback I am getting. We have a morning meeting where we review whatever is in line for that day, like the functions scheduled, who all are the VIPs that are coming in, what are we doing for that, etc.

There are certain days where we get into reviews of different aspects. There are financial reviews; there are customer-centric reviews; there are process-centric reviews; and multiple things like that. In addition to that, there are days, I think one or two, that involve going out and meeting customers, visiting companies, developing and maintaining our relationships with them. Training is another major aspect that we keep checking, making sure that it is happening on a daily basis. By doing that, you know what you need to do. If you train the people in the right way, you start working better, which means your processes are carried out efficiently. And most importantly, I have to ensure my presence if there is a sudden challenge or in case something breaks down in regards to the hotel.