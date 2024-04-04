Man arrested for murdering lorry driver over drunken brawl

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man has been arrested near Tambaram for allegedly killing a man over a drunken brawl. Selaiyur police identified the man as Vinoth. He was previously arrested in 2020 for making a hoax bomb threat to the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s house. He was also arrested last year for allegedly hacking a jackfruit vendor to death near Chepauk. Recently, he had come out on bail.

On Tuesday night, Vinoth was consuming liquor with his roommate Kumar (52), a lorry driver, at Agaramthen near Tambaram. “An argument broke out between them and Vinoth killed Kumar by throwing a stone on his head. The suspect then phoned the police control room and confessed to the murder, but he fled the scene before the police could get there. Vinoth was later traced and remanded in judicial custody,” the police said.

In 2020, Vinoth had made the hoax bomb threat to the CM’s house from his wife’s phone number. “He did this to get back at his wife following a quarrel with her. His wife separated from him after the incident,” sources said.