Seeing beyond limits

CHENNAI : We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.’ These words by author Winston Churchill embody an unwavering belief, which was evident at the MN Eye Hospital’s Distribution Ceremony on Tuesday. The ceremony was a jointly organised circulation event by the hospital, with the Rotary Club of Adyar, endowing Smart Vision Glasses to the visually impaired. Designed to assist individuals with visual disabilities, the glasses, funded by the Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt. Ltd enables them to detect leading people and objects. “This day marks a momentous start where technology intersects with compassion and innovation meets empathy. The glasses don’t just represent a piece of advanced equipment but symbolise freedom, independence, opportunity for those who have navigated the world with limited vision,” shared Rtn. Venkata Raghava, president, Rotary Club of Adyar, addressing the group of selfless patrons.

Shaped by the Smart Vision company in Hyderabad, the device uses AI and a camera to provide braille audio feedback to people with complete loss of sight. It also offers various features of face identification, navigation guidance, and reading content in almost all Indian languages.

“As doctors, we see many patients with severe visual impairments that cannot be treated medically. Fortunately, the assistive device stands as a beacon of hope for the beneficiaries. Being made locally, it also benefits by having a greater sense of the local navigational difficulties and regional texts than the expensive imported options,” says Dr Shruti Nishanth, executive director, MN Eye Hospital.

The event also presented glasses to around 30 visually impaired beneficiaries, distributed by the esteemed guests, including actress Suhasini Manirathnam as chief guest, and Dr Gayatri Veeramani, director, Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. “The real value of this project is not the monetary cost, but the difference it can make in people’s lives. God has given man a mind with unlimited potential. It’s up to us to realise the same and work for our dearest dreams. These glasses will help them achieve theirs,” adds Dr Gayatri.

“From Braille to the technology of recording and learning, we were reliant on human assistance to operate them. However, this innovation will empower us to live autonomously and help us be independent from other’s support,” shares Vikram, one of the beneficiaries, on receiving the gadget.

Providing an in-depth orientation and guidance on the device, the hospital will conduct individual training sessions for the 30 beneficiaries from next week. Drawing attention to the upcoming initiatives of the association, Dr Nishanth, clinical director, MN Eye Hospital, adds, “We aim to improve the accessibility of the device to the other impaired people who are housebound and unaware of the technology.”