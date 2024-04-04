Underground sewer work in Madipakkam may get over by next January

CHENNAI: As much as 70% of the work for the underground sewer projects in Madipakkam has been completed and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) expects to complete the assignment by January next year. The UGD works at Ullagaram, Madipakkam, Puzhuthivakkam, Kovilambakkam, Moovarasampettai and Pallikkaranai commenced in August 2022 at a cost of `256.90 crore.

A senior CMWSSB official told TNIE, “In 2025, the population in these localities is estimated to be 58,177, and consequently 6.981 MLD sewage will be generated. Within a couple of decades (2055), the population will increase by 1.49 lakh and the sewage by 17.880 MLD.

Hence, it is essential to keep ready the sewerage infrastructure here. We are constructing seven sewage pumping stations in these areas, and 50% of the work has been completed. Despite expediting machine hole work, connecting the houses in the row is proving to be a challenging task. Nevertheless, we have already provided connections to 5,557 out of 10,853 houses under the project.”

Highlighting the legal issues, another official said acquiring land for UGD connections and pumping stations is a tough task. “We commenced the project after fighting court cases in Madipakkam. The UGD connections’ prime objective is to reduce the manual collection of sewage through trucks. Hence, the water agency is trying to reach all areas in the city and has added even areas on the outskirts to the project,” he said.

“A few areas near Medavakkam are under the control of Vengaivasal panchayat. Besides, a few other places on OMR have not yet been merged with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). We expect that these areas will be brought under GCC jurisdiction in the next financial year,” the official added.