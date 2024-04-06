An April Rebellion

I came to live in Khirki Extension because there is a large community of Kinnars (transgenders) living here,” says 25-year-old Kinari, Delhi’s first trans rapper of Tamil origin ahead of her debut album Kattar Kinnar, a radical sonic expression of her life in the city as a trans woman. “Delhi assimilates everyone. Africans, Afghans, Hindus, Muslims, Kinnars, all live in harmony in my colony. Moreover, Khirki is a lively place to be in. I enjoy the music of wedding bands played during festivities and the music played during Holi,” says the emerging rapper.

Kinari’s album is a mixtape of North and South Indian music styles. It merges the beats of drums she has heard in Delhi with the pulse of gaana songs strong on beats and rhythms, a genre of music common in Chennai, and part of all subaltern identities. “Gaana is essentially performed by the Dalit community. It is a way to express angst and be activistic. It has become part of pop music over the years and is performed at weddings, stage shows, political rallies and funerals. Its upbeat music makes one jump up and dance!” she says, adding that she has been influenced by artistes such as Cakes Da Killa, Ilaiyaraaja, Gana Deva, and MC Altaf.

The songs of Kattar Kinnar express the burning desire of a trans woman who wants to claim her space in a world of gender binaries. ‘Kadva Sach Meethi Bitch’, talks about how getting a regular salary is a dream for a trans woman, who, at times, has just `2,000 in her bank account at the start of a month. ‘Kattar Kinnar’, ridicules the privilege of rappers who have big music studios and still talk of struggles. ‘Baahar’ is her declaration of self-love and not paying heed to her haters while the mood-lifting ‘Rock Bottom Parichit’ is about turning the low points of life into avenues of self-growth.

When music saved her life

So where did it all begin? Kinari grew up in Chennai before moving to the US for further studies. It was there at the age of 21 that she came out as a trans woman to her family who were in India. “They could not accept it. I cut off all ties with them. My education stopped midway and I was left to survive on my own. Eventually, I came to Delhi in 2021 in search of work,” she says. And it posed a fair share of challenges due to her gender. “Brokers used to tell me that nobody would accept me in their neighbourhood as they thought that the trans community engages in felonious activities. Before moving to Khirki, I had to move home five times, having to leave each place either because I could not pay the rent once having taken the accommodation or due to issues posed by neighbours or flatmates. Sometimes fights with flatmates broke out as they would not let me use the kitchen,” she says. Financial troubles pushed her into sex work — this was the darkest period of her life. “I did not have a guru or a mentor to tell me which people are good or bad as clients. I was discriminated against by the trans community as well. They judge you on the basis of your caste and other social barriers.”