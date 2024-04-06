Six youth arrested for damaging eight bikes & two autos in Pulianthope

CHENNAI: As many as six youth have been arrested for allegedly damaging 10 vehicles, including two autorickshaws, that were parked at Sundarapuram in Pulianthope, over an argument with one of the residents there. A search is underway to nab two others involved in the case.

Basin Bridge police identified the arrested men as V Amulraj alias Raj (20), M Manibharathi (21), M Suresh alias Sakthi (21), S Vikash (21), S Santhakumar (23) and S Prakash (19). One knife and two motorbikes were seized from them.

“Around 11 pm on Thursday, Manibharathi and Suresh went to visit Amulraj. Meanwhile, Amulraj’s neighbour Thanislas asked the duo to move the bike which they had parked outside his house. An argument broke out and eventually, the three friends left the spot.

After sometime, the trio returned with five other friends and damaged eight bikes, including one owned by Thanislas, and two auto rickshaws with a knife and fled,” a police officer said. Based on a complaint, the police identified the gang and arrested the six persons. The two other suspects are on the run.