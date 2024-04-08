ECI aims to bump up Chennai polling by 10 per cent

CHENNAI: The District Election Office (DEO)has set itself an ambitious target of increasing the polling percentage in Chennai by 10%. The city’s polling percentage in successive elections has always remained below both the state and national average.

Attributing the poor voter turnout in cities to ‘urban apathy’, the Election Commission of India officials recently discussed measures to boost polling in these areas, during a meeting in New Delhi. Election officers from several cities, including Chennai, attended the meeting.

As per the representation made to the ECI, the Chennai DEO office has identified areas in every assembly constituency that recorded less than 40% voter turnout. Sholinganallur, Thousand Lights, Anna Nagar and Villivakkam assembly constituencies top the list of constituencies housing high numbers of areas with less than 40% voter turnout.

Resident welfare associations from as many as 588 high-rise apartments and 228 dwelling locations across the city have been roped in by the poll panel to enhance its voter outreach campaigns.

A neighbourhood run was organised in Anna Nagar on Sunday to highlight the need for everyone to exercise their franchise. District Election Officer J Radhakrishnan also unveiled a ‘sand art’ installed in Marina Beach near the disabled-friendly ramp as part of the voter awareness campaign.

Later, he inspected the second round of training given to officials pressed into election duty in Chennai. A total of 19,396 officials will be deployed in 3,726 polling booths across the city.

The DEO also held consultative meetings with special election observers and expenditure observers on election preparedness.

Postal voting for elders, PwD begins today in city

Chennai: The District Election Office in Chennai has formed 67 teams to facilitate postal voting for elderly persons and disabled persons in the Lok Sabha elections. Persons with upto 40% disabilities can avail themselves of the provision. The office has so far issued 38,552 12D forms and received 4,538 duly filled forms. A total of 4,175 voters above the age of 85 and 363 PwD voters have submitted the forms so far.

The 67 teams will cater to the electorate in the 18 assembly constituencies under the three Lok Sabha seats in the city. The sealed ballots will be handed over to the returning officers concerned. The exercise is scheduled to be conducted between April 8 and April 13.