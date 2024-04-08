Madras Race Club 'illegally' introduces 'no pet' policy, sets April 10 as deadline

CHENNAI: The Madras Race Club (MRC) has introduced a "no pet" policy, especially dogs, on its premises and has set April 10 as the deadline for all staff members to relocate or remove the animals.
An official circular was issued by the HR general manager of MRC on February 29. The circular, a copy of which is available with TNIE, states that all staff members residing in the staff quarters are strictly prohibited from owning or keeping pets, particularly dogs, within the premises with effect from April 10.
The MRC claimed that the presence of pets, particularly dogs, has been observed to cause disturbances, noise pollution, hygiene issues and conflicts among neighbouring staff members.
The circular says, "This policy will be strictly enforced, and regular inspections will be conducted to ensure compliance. Staff members found in violation of this policy will be subject to disciplinary actions as per the organisation's guidelines. Staff members currently owning pets are requested to make necessary arrangements to relocate their pets to appropriate pet homes or shelters before the deadline. Failure to comply with this policy will result in the corporation taking necessary actions, which may include removal of the pet from the premises."
A resident of MRC told TNIE, on condition of anonymity, that there is a sizable population of stray dogs in the campus and except for one or two dogs, all others are very friendly. "Because of a few high ranking officials in MRC, who complain that they are deprived of sleep due to dogs barking at night, such a blanket ban was imposed."
Shruti Vinodh Raj, member, Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB), called the circular 'illegal'. "No one can restrict pets and the by-laws of the association cannot supersede the by-laws of the land. Relocating the pet dogs violates Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023. As per Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) guidelines for the the Residents' Welfare Associations and Apartment Owners Association, such a ban cannot be put in place since it is illegal and does not have the sanction of law," she said.
She said TNAWB will immediately write to the MRC to withdraw the circular.
When contacted, MRC secretary Nirmal Prasad said he was out of station and not aware of the issue. He said he will check and get back, but later didn't respond to TNIE calls or messages.