Madras Race Club 'illegally' introduces 'no pet' policy, sets April 10 as deadline

CHENNAI: The Madras Race Club (MRC) has introduced a "no pet" policy, especially dogs, on its premises and has set April 10 as the deadline for all staff members to relocate or remove the animals.

An official circular was issued by the HR general manager of MRC on February 29. The circular, a copy of which is available with TNIE, states that all staff members residing in the staff quarters are strictly prohibited from owning or keeping pets, particularly dogs, within the premises with effect from April 10.

The MRC claimed that the presence of pets, particularly dogs, has been observed to cause disturbances, noise pollution, hygiene issues and conflicts among neighbouring staff members.

The circular says, "This policy will be strictly enforced, and regular inspections will be conducted to ensure compliance. Staff members found in violation of this policy will be subject to disciplinary actions as per the organisation's guidelines. Staff members currently owning pets are requested to make necessary arrangements to relocate their pets to appropriate pet homes or shelters before the deadline. Failure to comply with this policy will result in the corporation taking necessary actions, which may include removal of the pet from the premises."