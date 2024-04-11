Three men barge into Thiruverkadu house, hack youth to death

CHENNAI: Three men were arrested within just a few hours after they barged into the house of a 19-year-old youth and allegedly hacked him to death at Thiruverkadu on Wednesday. The suspects – G Arokiasamy (20), M Saravanan (20) and A Vignesh (20) – hail from Thiruverkadu. “Around 1.30 am on Wednesday, they forcibly entered V Vijayakanth’s house. They hacked the youth, who was sleeping next to his mother, to death with knives before fleeing the spot,” Thiruverkadu police said.

Vijayakanth’s mother informed the police, who rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body was subsequently sent for postmortem. A case was registered and a special team was formed to nab the gang. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Vijayakanth, along with another gang, was allegedly involved in an attempt to murder Arokiasamy over a dispute last year. To avenge this, Arokiasamy plotted to kill Vijayakanth. The trio has been arrested.

Eight held for selling IPL tickets on black market

Chennai: Triplicane police booked seven cases and arrested eight men for selling IPL tickets on the black market for the Chennai vs Kolkata match on Monday. Police took up surveillance measure near the stadium and arrested Kaushik (30), Rajesh Kumar (43), Udhay Kiran (21), Alagappan (44), Rajapandi (24), Jayavel (23), Immanuvel (21) and Sachin (19). As many as 13 tickets worth `35,500 and `2,950 in cash were seized from the men. ENS