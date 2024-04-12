Coastal concoctions

CHENNAI: With an extensive and well-connected trade route, Indian cuisine has continuously evolved. While local cuisine has always existed based on the readily available local resources, traders who settled in our country established a food culture that is common in the area where they made their homes. Similarly, when the Portuguese entered the coastal area as a trader and then as a ruler, they left a powerful impact on the territory and its cuisine which has now become one of the dominant parts of the Goan cuisine.

Imparting the knowledge of this cuisine, and bringing a food festival for Chennaiites is chef Arjun Rama Gawas from Taj Cidade de Goa. This gastronomical event is being hosted at Mynt at Vivanta Chennai, which has often led the way in taking foodies on a culinary trip along the country by bringing in authentic flavours. With several years of expertise under their belt, the chefs cook mouth-watering meals, and it is no different this time! “Every quarter we plan and execute a food festival from different parts of the country to expose culinary expertise to the local market. We have now come to the western coast with the Goan chef,” says Sourav Ghosal, general manager of Vivanta Chennai.

The time spent by the guest chef also involves tutoring the in-house chefs on the nuances of the cuisine. “One aspect of these food festivals is to have our chefs here in the hotel train in the dishes that we do as part of the fest. We pick up the popular items, which are nothing but the dishes demanded by the customers, and introduce them in our a la carte menu,” says Sourav. Keeping up with the theme, the attendants at the restaurant are dressed in beach-appropriate attire and a Goan hat while serving food.