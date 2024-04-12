Coastal concoctions

CHENNAI: With an extensive and well-connected trade route, Indian cuisine has continuously evolved. While local cuisine has always existed based on the readily available local resources, traders who settled in our country established a food culture that is common in the area where they made their homes. Similarly, when the Portuguese entered the coastal area as a trader and then as a ruler, they left a powerful impact on the territory and its cuisine which has now become one of the dominant parts of the Goan cuisine.
Imparting the knowledge of this cuisine, and bringing a food festival for Chennaiites is chef Arjun Rama Gawas from Taj Cidade de Goa. This gastronomical event is being hosted at Mynt at Vivanta Chennai, which has often led the way in taking foodies on a culinary trip along the country by bringing in authentic flavours. With several years of expertise under their belt, the chefs cook mouth-watering meals, and it is no different this time! “Every quarter we plan and execute a food festival from different parts of the country to expose culinary expertise to the local market. We have now come to the western coast with the Goan chef,” says Sourav Ghosal, general manager of Vivanta Chennai.
The time spent by the guest chef also involves tutoring the in-house chefs on the nuances of the cuisine. “One aspect of these food festivals is to have our chefs here in the hotel train in the dishes that we do as part of the fest. We pick up the popular items, which are nothing but the dishes demanded by the customers, and introduce them in our a la carte menu,” says Sourav. Keeping up with the theme, the attendants at the restaurant are dressed in beach-appropriate attire and a Goan hat while serving food.
Devouring dishes
Established on the Konkan belt, Goan cuisine is associated with the Saraswat cuisine. Sourav adds, “On our menu, one can find a combination of both. The known specific is that we always associate Goan food with vindaloo and xacutti. While we serve that, we also introduce some of the hidden treasures of this cuisine to the table, which is part of the Saraswat cuisine.”
With other food cultures having control over Goan food, it still has dominant flavours of Indian cuisine, and spices like chillies, black pepper, and coconut are used to cook special dishes like Goan fish curry and chicken cafreal, which also has a bit of a Portuguese touch. Correspondingly, our regional cuisine shares ingredients with the West Indian food. “There are certain spices that are regularly used in local Tamil cuisine, including mustard seeds, whole spices, and curry leaves. They are also extensively used in the Goan-Saraswat cuisine so you will experience that as well,” shares Chef Arjun.
Highly infused with spices, the dishes on the menu cater to the needs of all food preferences. Available as a la carte for lunch and buffet for dinner, the chef has brought kokum syrup and xacutti masala powder from Goa. “I learnt cooking from my mother. Most of the masalas used in the cooking are her magic and the experience I gained in the industry during the last 14 years,” he adds.
Goan cuisine includes a lot of fried food, as it is the most frequently used cooking technique to prepare dishes. Among all the delicacies, the raw fried fish is the easiest to make. “When marinated well, it takes five minutes to cook the fish. Also, it is one of my favourite dishes,” says the chef. Talking about his other most-liked dish, xacutti, he notes that it comprises 15 ingredients, including 12 whole spices, and requires a minimum of two hours to cook. “The more time taken to cook, the more flavourful it tastes,” he adds.
With a variety of dishes to choose from, do not miss out on the opportunity to get on board for a Goan culinary adventure and celebrate its rich flavours at namma Chennai. Explore and express your likes as that could result in the extension of the food festival dates.
The food festival is on till April 14 at Mynt, the all-day diner at Vivanta Chennai.