Creative campaign for a conscious decision

CHENNAI: Chennai-based Twenty One Productions, an arm of Twenty One Advertising, has produced thought-provoking videos as a social initiative to promote responsible voting. The Election Commission of India has endorsed these awareness videos, to be utilised for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 awareness campaign.

These videos are widely distributed across various platforms including cinema theatres, public screening channels etc. Created by Bharath Kishore, proprietor of Twenty One Advertising, the videos leverage the power of mass media communication to deliver the essence of responsible voting. The direction was done by Bharath and Raj Eshwar. Prominent actors like Badava Gopi and Rahul Thatha have played pivotal roles in the videos.

The concept revolves around a kirana shop, where actor Badava Gopi, referred to as “Annachi” plays the central character of a shrewd and street smart shopkeeper who weaves the essence of responsible voting in a subtle yet thoughtful manner to his customers of various demographics. The awareness ads have the underlying message of “the power of change is in your hand”.