Genesis and journey of cardio care

CHENNAI: The founding principle of the Cardiac Wellness Institute, established in 2014, was preventive cardiology services for those lacking in India. Completing 10 years of its significant services, the institute celebrated the milestone at Taj Coromandel Chennai on Friday.

Talking at the event, Arthur Wilde, professor at Heart Failure and Arrhythmia Amsterdam UMC, Netherlands, shares, “The institute has well succeeded. Rehabilitation and prevention are important but it is not rare. In this journey, genetics is very important and we are at a very early onset of that, and with the great minds here, great work has been, is, and will be achieved.”

A pioneer in preventive care, the institute was founded by Dr Priya Chockalingam with a mission of “reversal of cardiovascular diseases by compassion and a holistic approach. Founder and clinical director, Dr Priya says, “A sound clinical work and scientific research go hand in hand. The results are eye-opening and always provide room for development.”

Structured approach

With the motto of heart, health, and happiness, the centre has been rehabilitating people suffering from cardiac problems. “They do get advanced treatments but the disease’s root cause is not addressed, resulting in further complications in the coming years which in turn significantly drops the quality of life,” she shares.

There was a time when the common belief was that older men were more prone to heart related illnesses. Times have changed. Now all genders and age groups are equally susceptible. “Age has rapidly declined because of the change in lifestyle choices and environment. We are now two decades earlier than the Western population,” points out Priya.