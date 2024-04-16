2 die in head-on collision of bikes near Chromepet

CHENNAI: Two men died in a road accident after their bikes collided head-on near Chromepet in the wee hours of Monday. The Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing identified the deceased as Hari Prasad (26) of Agaramthen and Pradeep Kumar (23) of T Nagar.

“Hari was employed at a petrol bunk in Chromepet and Pradeep used to work at a car wash in Chitlapakkam. Monday early morning, both men were returning from work, when they collided head-on near the Tambaram Sanatorium. While Hari died on the spot, Pradeep was declared dead at the hospital,” the police said.

The bodies were sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem. The police said both the men were not wearing helmets. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.