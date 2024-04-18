Former police home guard assaults minor for a year in Chennai, held

CHENNAI: A former police Home Guard along with another man was arrested in a POCSO case by MGR Nagar police recently. On March 27, a couple lodged a police complaint stating that their 15-year-old daughter was missing.

The child was traced last Monday and further inquiry revealed that she was allegedly kidnapped by a man named Rajapandi (27) under the pretext of a romantic relationship.

“The victim also told us that Rajesh Kumar (39), who was employed as a police Home Guard from 2009 to 2013, had been sexually assaulting her for the past year. Kumar, a private company staff now, would visit the girl’s house whenever her parents were away and assault her,” police said.