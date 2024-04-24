Hopes for healthcare

CHENNAI: Amid the verdant fields, almost 33 kms away from the city, in Thirukandalam village, Tiruvallur district, preparations for a new health centre are ongoing. The village, which houses almost 3,000 people, mostly Dalits, had been distant from the vital services, especially healthcare. “There is no health care facility around the three-kilometre radius of the village,” shares Sudha Ramalingam, managing trustee of Manonmani Trust. Established in 2006, the trust focuses on elder care, health and education for holistic community-building.
Need of the hour
The trust’s flagship project, Anbagam, is a senior home in the same village which houses almost 30 members. The health care centre is now established in the three-storeyed Anbagam building in a separate block with two doctors and staff members. Sixty-six-year-old Uma Swaminathan who has been living in the village since 2017 and is a member of Anbagam shares, “For us residents, health care was provided by
Dr Geetha Badrinath, who would visit us now and then and has been available on call. Health camps have been held for the benefit of the residents and the villagers in Anbagam. Since there is no hospital or clinic nearby, most of the villagers go outside the village to the hospital in Periyapalayam or Vels Medical College Hospital. We are happy now as there is Dr Radha Manohar Desai is in Anbagam and the health care centre will be available for the benefit of all villagers”
Dr Geetha, MD (Paediatrics) DCH, who is into community paediatrics has been working with NGOs for the past three decades. After visiting and analysing the village for a while, she shares, “Post Covid, the visits to the village weren’t regular. The village does need a health care facility. Now Anbagam has got a resident (doctor) and I will be available on telephone and make visits weekly once. With the help of the trust and a couple of nursing assistants, we are setting up the clinic.”
Explaining that patients with acute conditions like stroke, heart attack, can be immediately looked after, Dr Radha, MBBS (General Physician), who will continue to be the resident doctor of the clinic says, “Patients with gallbladder issues, kidney stones can be relieved of pain and transferred to other hospitals if necessary. Everything will be done free of cost, there is no doctor consultation fees. Medicines also will be provided at a minimum rate. After a few months, there are also plans to set up a lab where patients can test for sugar, cholesterol and so on. Once I get much stronger Wi-Fi, there are plans to set up telemedicine, which is the practice of providing clinical services remotely to patients through phone or the Internet.” Sudha mentions that there will be a nominal fee of Rs 10 as the facility will be valued and not for granted, adding that the fee will be waived for those who cannot afford it. All medical equipment required for the clinic are donated by M Subbaraya Iyer Birth Centenary Trust.
Issues in focus
In the rural population, there are more adults than children, shares Dr Geetha. “Of late, the senior population is more than children. That is why I am concentrating more on the children and youth of the community.” She adds that they have to highlight hygiene, nutrition, and immunisation. “In adults, we have to create awareness about non-communicable diseases. Let them know that diabetes, hypertension, kidney and cholesterol, all such issues are preventable. Focus in any clinic should be first on prevention more than treatment. We should treat people but we should also make them aware of prevention. For children, the concentration should be on deworming and taking nutritious food. Locally available nutritious products like ragi, roasted Bengal gram, millets, country egg, green vegetables, drumstick, papaya — should be promoted,” she explains.
With her experience in working in villages for women and children, Dr Geetha highlights the need for a primary health care centre in all areas. Along with her work as a doctor, she has also helped children, who were reluctant to go to school, by teaching English, computer and other skills. “Initially, there was a lot of resistance. Now, the whole story has changed. Probably we can do the same thing to this village, besides the medical facility,” she says.
The health centre in Thirukandalam village will function from 8 am every day. Considering the extreme heat conditions, Dr Geetha says, “We will most probably work in batches from 8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7.30 pm.” The inauguration will be held on April 26 at 3 pm in the presence of Dr M Ganesh Kamath, urologist, Sundaram Medical Foundation, and trustees Sudha Ramalingam, D Saraswathi Varadarajan, Hemalatha Narasimhan. Mentioning their future goals, Sudha says, “We would love to expand it to at least a full time 24x7 emergency care clinic. For this, we need more monetary and qualified doctors and healthcare professionals. We have to wait and see the organic growth to make it a reality.”