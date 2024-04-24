Hopes for healthcare

CHENNAI: Amid the verdant fields, almost 33 kms away from the city, in Thirukandalam village, Tiruvallur district, preparations for a new health centre are ongoing. The village, which houses almost 3,000 people, mostly Dalits, had been distant from the vital services, especially healthcare. “There is no health care facility around the three-kilometre radius of the village,” shares Sudha Ramalingam, managing trustee of Manonmani Trust. Established in 2006, the trust focuses on elder care, health and education for holistic community-building.

Need of the hour

The trust’s flagship project, Anbagam, is a senior home in the same village which houses almost 30 members. The health care centre is now established in the three-storeyed Anbagam building in a separate block with two doctors and staff members. Sixty-six-year-old Uma Swaminathan who has been living in the village since 2017 and is a member of Anbagam shares, “For us residents, health care was provided by

Dr Geetha Badrinath, who would visit us now and then and has been available on call. Health camps have been held for the benefit of the residents and the villagers in Anbagam. Since there is no hospital or clinic nearby, most of the villagers go outside the village to the hospital in Periyapalayam or Vels Medical College Hospital. We are happy now as there is Dr Radha Manohar Desai is in Anbagam and the health care centre will be available for the benefit of all villagers”

Dr Geetha, MD (Paediatrics) DCH, who is into community paediatrics has been working with NGOs for the past three decades. After visiting and analysing the village for a while, she shares, “Post Covid, the visits to the village weren’t regular. The village does need a health care facility. Now Anbagam has got a resident (doctor) and I will be available on telephone and make visits weekly once. With the help of the trust and a couple of nursing assistants, we are setting up the clinic.”

Explaining that patients with acute conditions like stroke, heart attack, can be immediately looked after, Dr Radha, MBBS (General Physician), who will continue to be the resident doctor of the clinic says, “Patients with gallbladder issues, kidney stones can be relieved of pain and transferred to other hospitals if necessary. Everything will be done free of cost, there is no doctor consultation fees. Medicines also will be provided at a minimum rate. After a few months, there are also plans to set up a lab where patients can test for sugar, cholesterol and so on. Once I get much stronger Wi-Fi, there are plans to set up telemedicine, which is the practice of providing clinical services remotely to patients through phone or the Internet.” Sudha mentions that there will be a nominal fee of Rs 10 as the facility will be valued and not for granted, adding that the fee will be waived for those who cannot afford it. All medical equipment required for the clinic are donated by M Subbaraya Iyer Birth Centenary Trust.