A saga of dowry dilemma

CHENNAI: Dowry was made illegal in India in 1961, with the Dowry Prohibition Act that penalised both the receiving as well as the offering of dowry. For the majority of Indian subcultures, dowry is paid by the bride’s family to the groom, and it can be the hinge on which the entire marriage rests. Not just whether it takes place at all, but even what takes place within it. The majority of Indian marriages are also arranged, and dowry is an important part of this arrangement.

The practice continues to this day. Since its outlawing, dowry is understood — and fulfilled — tacitly. It is not uncommon for this to be something as flashy as a newlywed man being gifted a car by his in-laws, or as subtle as a woman who is actively on the arranged marriage market having her parents put down a downpayment on a small flat in her name that she will pay the loan off on (which is also a kind of job security for her, so that she won’t be encouraged by her future husband or in-laws to leave work). Across class lines, across stated politics, dowry in practice exists — and looks like a lot of other things. It can look like affection. It can look like peacocking. It can look, in its own convoluted ways, like something progressive.

This is why the Allahabad High Court’s decision to dismiss a case brought by a woman against her husband and his family for demanding `2 lakh that was supposed to go towards the establishment of a business company is concerning. According to the Court, this demand “would not come within the ambit of dowry”, which means the dowry-related laws do not apply to it. But what is the ambit of dowry, really? As already discussed, dowry in India is asked for and given in an innuendo fashion.

Requests for it persist even after marriage. The wide phenomenon of “dowry deaths”, in which women mysteriously die within a year or two of marriage in what appears to be kitchen-related accidents, but which are linked to financial harassment and other forms of abuse, is a testament to this. As it happens, this particular case may also enter the ambits of abuse, intimidation and violence: the complainant alleged that the financial pressure resulted in a miscarriage, and that she overheard a conspiracy to kill her. Still, overall, the Court is reported to believe that her claims were “general, vague and inconsistent” and that the case itself was “an attempt at malicious prosecution”.

Look — deep breath here — there are spurious cases sometimes, even malicious ones. Perhaps the Court did its due diligence. We wouldn’t know. But even so, their argument that demanding that a woman and her family of origin put forward a large sum of money (and bear in mind, what constitutes a large sum of money is relative to one’s privilege) does not fall within “the ambit of dowry” is not reasonable. Even if the court had reason to dismiss other aspects of the case — such as the inability to furnish medical certificates as proof of certain allegations — this is truly an out-of-touch stance.