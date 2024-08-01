Tamil Nadu yet to file CMP for Kovai, Madurai metro rail, says centre

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu informed the Parliament that Tamil Nadu government has so far not submitted the Comprehensive Mobility Plan and Alternative Analysis report for the Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail proposals, which are a prerequisite for the Union government’s appraisal of the project. He was replying to a question raised by DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson.

In his question, Wilson asked whether the DPRs for the proposed metro rail projects in Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruchy were placed before the Public Investment Board for review. If not, he sought an explanation on the delay in placing them.

In response, the union minister stated that as per Metro Rail Policy 2017, the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) and Alternative Analysis report are mandatory prerequisites for planning metro rail in any city. He further said while TN has submitted only DPRs for Madurai and Coimbatore, and it has not submitted the CMP.