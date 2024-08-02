Chennai traffic police's failure to produce eyewitnesses leads to acquittals in fatal accident cases

CHENNAI: The failure on part of the Chennai traffic police to produce eye witnesses during trial has resulted in acquittal in two separate road accident cases in the city. Both the fatal accidents had occurred at different locations in 2017 on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and were investigated by the Guindy traffic investigation wing. The accused were booked under sections for rash driving and causing death by negligence, which together attract a maximum two-year jail sentence, if convicted.

Passing judgements in the cases on July 18 and 23, the Alandur judicial magistrate noted that in the absence of eye witnesses, the traffic police’s allegation that the accused had driven the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner causing the death of victims could not be proven.

In one of the two cases, the magistrate also pointed out that the cops did not check if footage from CCTV cameras could be obtained to prove the allegations.

In the case decided on July 18, a 46-year-old Rajamanikam was knocked over by a two-wheeler near the Karapakkam bus stand on OMR on March 19, 2017. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The accused R Chandran (26) was acquitted as the investigating officer failed to produce any direct witnesses or electronic evidence in court. The witnesses who deposed were the victim’s son-in-law who was in Anna Nagar at the time of accident and another bystander who had passed the scene of occurrence when the cops were drawing a rough sketch.

In the July 23 judgement, S Arunkumar (30) was accused of driving his car rashly and hitting a two-wheeler near SRP tools junction on May 19, resulting in the death of Seenaiah. Though a motor vehicle inspector reported damage to the car, the only witness from the spot that traffic police produced testified that he had not seen the vehicle hit the two-wheeler and hence couldn’t identify the driver.