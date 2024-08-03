Karnataka's Ramesh, Tamil Nadu's Kamali dominate National Surf Series

CHENNAI: Ramesh Budihal of Karnataka and Kamali P of Tamil Nadu defended their crown by winning the Open Men’s and Women’s category in contrasting fashion as the 3rd Mahabs Point Break Challenge National Surf Series concluded here at the pristine shores of the Bay of Bengal on Friday.

Kamali also completed her double by winning the Groms 16 and Under Women’s category with ease while Ramesh who had won both the previous editions, completed his hat-trick of titles at the Mahabs Point Break Challenge. Kishore Kumar won the Groms 16 and Under Boys category rounding out two days of exciting surfing action.

In the Men’s Open final, Ramesh Budihal was stretched, as he withstood a strong fight from Ajeesh Ali and Kishore Kumar both of Tamil Nadu but the experienced surfer eventually came out as the winner scoring 12.83 points to Ajeesh’s 10.30. Kishore finished third with a score of 9.37, wrapping up a wonderful week for the young surfer.