Leela Mosaic 2024 launches in Chennai with immersive experiences

CHENNAI: Melodious tunes of the tabla and sitar enveloped the warmly-lit Grand Ballroom at The Leela Palace Chennai - Seaside Modern Palace Hotel on Wednesday, as visitors were transported to other Leela destinations across Bengaluru, Jaipur, Mumbai, and more. Visuals of suave and spotless kitchens, chefs perfecting the last touches of a mouth-watering browned creme brulee, and a green expanse dotted with a variety of leafy trees — a virtual and audio tour was set up to whisk spectators to different spots in twelve Leela hotels. Each frame evoked the flourishing fiesta and fragrances of each destination.

The creme de la creme of the city, high-net-worth individuals, and prominent figures — spent their evening at the recently inaugurated Leela Mosaic 2024. On the first day, over 600 guests visited this exclusive roadshow, highlighting the essence of Indian exceptionalism. Beginning in Chennai, this roadshow will continue at four other locations of the Leela Palace hotels. Set up across the ballroom, each cubicle was a portal to different cities, via brochures and an experience guided by the general manager and directors of sales and marketing of each branch.

Meanwhile, vice president and general manager KM Chengappa described the event as a landmark occasion that exemplifies the unity and strength of the Leela brand. “This is a unique event that demonstrates the brand’s collective power to showcase Indian exceptionalism. It’s a proud moment for all general managers and directors of sales and marketing to present the Leela brand with such distinction and elegance,” he remarked. The vice president added that guests could experience the brand here without needing to travel to the destination while engaging all five senses.

Under the glitz, glitter, and glamour, the centre of the ballroom had a sumptuous array of cuisine and a presentation of the brand’s core elements. Across the room, there were gift hampers and products including Tishya fragrance, Aujasya water bottles, and a wellness programme featuring Aujasya food. Enhancing the atmosphere of warmth and splendor, two therapists from The Spa at The Leela Palace Chennai demonstrated their luxurious dry spa treatments. Chefs from across the Leela Hotels including The Leela Kovalam, a Raviz Hotel, from Kerala, Megu from New Delhi, and China XO in Chennai, brought their special trademark recipes and dishes in an exclusive buffet, with treats like apple tarts, sushi, and biryani.