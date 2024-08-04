Job fraud: Man cheats 10 of Rs 25L in Chennai, arrested

CHENNAI: Avadi police on Saturday arrested a 52-year-old resident of Sengundram for allegedly cheating 10 people of Rs 25 lakh by promising them government jobs.

Police said that the accused Rajbabu had actually returned Rs 11.7 lakh to the aspirants after they had expressed their frustration when the jobs did not materialise. However, they preferred a complaint as he had not paid up the rest of the sum.

Police said that in 2018, Mutharasan had approached Rajbabu for a low-level job in the secretariat. Mutharasan also spread the word to nine others, who gave Rs 2.5 lakh each to Rajbabu to get the jobs. They also submitted copies of their education certificates and passport size photographs.

However, after a few years, as the jobs didn’t materialise, the aspirants realised they had been taken in for a ride and constantly approached Rajbabu who evaded them and paid up only a portion of the money. Based on Mutharasan’s complaint, he was arrested.