Man jailed for extortion, casteist abuse of woman in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old man from Ponneri was sentenced to five years in prison and Rs 15,000 fine for extorting Rs 20 lakh and 19 sovereigns of gold from a woman and abusing her using caste slurs after initially promising to marry her, by a Chennai court on Wednesday.

E Ramesh, who was convicted, was booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, apart from woman harassment and cheating by the MKB Nagar police in 2020, based on a complaint given by the woman.

A release by the Chennai police on Saturday said Ramesh had befriended the woman in 2012 and indicated his interest to marry her. He had taken obscene photographs without her knowledge and extorted cash and gold from her using it. In 2020, when she asked him about the marriage proposal, he abused her using derogatory caste slurs and threatened her with murder. After inquiry, the MKB Nagar police arrested Ramesh from his Ponneri residence.