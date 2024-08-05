Digital passports for Indian art

CHENNAI: Dinesh Soni, a third-generation National Award-winning artist from Bhilwara, Rajasthan, is an expert of the 17th century Pichwai art. His studio is in Bhilwara. Before the initiative Bridge Bharat, he would never have thought that his elaborate Pichwai paintings would now be traceable through a QR code that maps the provenance of the artwork and would tell details about its authenticity, creator information, materials used in the creation, its history and other contextual details.

Similarly, Padma Shri Lalita Vakil, an embroidery artist from Himachal Pradesh, known for her intricate designs on Chamba Rumal created ‘Das Avtar’, which has a digital code that traces the provenance of her work. Customers will also now know that she is the first woman who introduced silk in creating large masterpieces of Chamba Rumal.

Like Soni and Vakil, 50 artist families and 80 traditional artworks from India have been archived and traced for provenance by Delhi-NCR-based Bridge Bharat. It includes ancient Assamese manuscripts, masks from the world’s largest river island of Majuli, Pichwais from Rajasthan, Chamba Rumal of Himachal Pradesh,

Sikh miniature works, Bihar’s Madhubani art, Thanjavur sculptures of Tamil Nadu and Phad Chitra of Rajasthan, among others. The creative director and founder of Bridge Bharat, Aakanksha Singh, felt the need to “formalise” the traditional art space by building a bridge-to-luxury platform where she can preserve India’s legacy in arts with the help of technology.

“There are around 4,000 such unique ancient art forms in India scattered across the country. It is difficult to find artists and curate such works. Another problem is there is no particular system to trace the provenance of such traditional artworks, many of which are lost as they do not have artists’ signatures.