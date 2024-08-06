Chennai woman wakes up to find child dead, attempts to end her life

CHENNAI: A four-year-old girl died at Selaiyur near Tambaram after she accidentally consumed her mother’s antidepressant pills. The deceased, M Harthra, lived with her mother and grandmom in Santhosapuram.

Her mother M Ashwini (33) was working at a software firm in Siruseri and her father Mithun was working in Gujarat. On Sunday night, Ashwini had taken the pills from the bottle and put them on the table.

Ashwini then went to washroom. When she came back, she forgot to take the tablets and went to sleep, police said. “Around 4 am, she woke and found her daughter foaming at the mouth. When she tried to wake her up, she did not respond.

Upset over this, Ashwini tried to kill herself. In the morning, Ashwini’s mother alerted police. The child’s body has been sent for postmortem. Ashwini is under treatment,” police said.

(For assistance, call TN’s health helpline 104 or Sneha helpline 044-24640050)