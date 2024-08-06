Chiranth, Sarthak dominate pro-stock categories

CHENNAI: Chiranth Vishwanath from Bengaluru and Pune’s Sarthak Chavan came up with sensational rides to win a race apiece in the two premier Pro-Stock categories as the third round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024 - Powered by STORM concluded at the Madras International Circuit here on Sunday.

Chiranth, starting from P10, dished out a stunning ride to win the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open race, all but destroying a high-quality field that included multiple National champion Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate), riding in his 23rd season after a year’s break. Later, Sarthak scrambled to a brilliant victory in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open race, starting from P5. The two 17-year-old TVS Racing teammates, in the process, headlined a fresh crop of young riders who have been making a mark in the National Championship this season.

Two Chennai riders, 17-year-old Abdul Basim (Rockers Racing) and 15-year-old Rakshitha Dave topped in the Stock 165cc (Novice) and Girls (Stock 165cc) races, respectively, while Bengaluru’s Savion Sabu, who turned 17 three days back, won the Stock 301-400cc (Novice) race with a dominating performance.

Chiranth was at his best in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc race. He made six places in the first of the six-lap race and burst into the lead for a sensational win ahead of Rajini Krishnan and Alwin Sundar (KTM Gusto Racing India). Sarthak, starting from pole, came in eighth after stalling in the first lap and then rejoining the race. The loss ended Sarthak’s streak of five wins but he continues to provisionally lead the championship table. Chiranth leaped to second spot.

Provisional results (all 6 laps unless mentioned): Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (Race-2): 1. Chiranth Vishwanath (11mins, 03.966secs); 2. A Alwin Sundar (11:06.905); 3. Rajini Krishnan (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (11:08.457). Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race-2): 1. Sarthak Chavan (11:40.093); 2. Jagan Kumar (Chennai, TVS Racing) (11:41.449); 3. Chiranth Vishwanath (11:43.725). Stock 301-400cc (Novice, Race-2): 1. Savion Babu (Mad Rabbit Racing) (12:11.176); 2. Raj Kumar (Coimbatore, RDX Torque Racing) (12:11.258); 3. Shyam Sundar K (Chennai, Tachyon Motorsport) (12:15.525).