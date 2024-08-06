Heavy rain may continue over north TN on August 6

CHENNAI: Northern parts of the state are likely to continue receiving heavy rain on Tuesday too as a trough is persisting in the lower tropospheric levels over coastal Tamil Nadu. The regional meteorological centre has forecast heavy rain over Cuddalore, Villurpuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai districts and Puducherry on Tuesday. The state has been receiving decent rains since the onset of the southwest monsoon. Between June 1 to August 5, TN received 56% excess rainfall.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts received heavy showers in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday. Sholinganallur received 12 cm. Several other stations recorded rainfall in the range of 7-9 cm. Vadakuthu station in Cuddalore recorded the highest rainfall of 13 cm. Chennai’s Nungambakkam recorded 32 degrees Celsius as against the normal 35.2 degrees Celsius.