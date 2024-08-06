Inside the world of traditional games

CHENNAI : What is a magic circle? A magic circle, in gaming terms, is a space where the reality of the game replaces the reality of life. It’s a place where you can suspend the day-to-day and immerse yourself in the gameplay and what is happening in the game. While this primarily refers to online games, the fact remains that every game has a magic circle. It’s a point where you leave behind the cares of the world, the relationships in the world and focus on playing.

The advantage of this magic circle is that nothing that happens inside the game matters in the real world. You can make mistakes, you can test your thinking, you can play the game again and again to get it right. You can try different strategies. You cannot do this in the real world. Making mistakes in the real world has serious consequences. But in a game, you learn from your mistakes, you change your strategy, you improve, you practice your thinking, so that you can get better and better.

Indian traditional games are of a wide variety, allowing us to think, strategise, and plan across different situations as it were. For example, the game of Chaupad or Daayakattam requires you to take your four game pieces around the board and bring them safely home. Your focus is on traversing the board as safely as possible, but your approaches are numerous. You can play an attacking game stopping your opponent from going home safe. You can play a defensive game merely protecting your game pieces. You can play proactively taking decisions, independent of the opponents’ moves. You can play reactively, you can take risks, you can play safe, you can manipulate all four game pieces at the same time or focus on one game piece at a time.