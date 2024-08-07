Chennai designer bags award

CHENNAI: Prasita Sabari, owner of Moon Rabbit, an award-winning Indian-owned international luxurious organic children’s clothing brand won the Designer of the Year 2024 award at the India Kids Fashion Week Season 11, on August 4. The brand came into being in the summer of 2018 with the first collection at Pure Baby, London, which has been dressing royal babies and children in the United Kingdom.

Moon Rabbit is all about desirable and sustainable fashion that can be cherished forever. Artisans at Moon Rabbit create fashion through traditional craftsmanship and ethical labour using the softest, finest fabrics and yarns. All the collections are carefully designed in-house by Prasita herself valuing the essence of slow handmade fashion.

“Influenced by a couturier’s approach to creating one-of-a-kind masterpieces; no design or style is ever recreated which makes our collection unique,” says Prasita. “My entrepreneurial journey is all about who I am and who I hope to be. For me fashion is the very essence of my entire being. I believe in timeless fashion and it is magical how it can transform a regular day to an extraordinary one. Through Moon Rabbit, I try to express the timeless beauty of fabrics, craftsmanship, the essence of slow, hand-block printing, and to revive, sustain and empower organic cotton, toxic-free dyes, the old traditional weaves and handlooms of India. Fair trade is ensured in every step, and my brand follows a conscious decision to protect the environment while creating fashion.”

The collections are sold worldwide in leading department stores, independent shops and childrenswear websites.