UoM revises pay of Dalit officers promoted in 2021

CHENNAI: The syndicate of the University of Madras last week set right an alleged discrimination meted out to 19 Dalit assistant registrars (AR) of the institution by sanctioning enhanced pay, which was due to them after their promotion three years back.

University sources said the revised pay for the ARs would reflect in their August salaries, along with arrears.

This was after the officers wrote a letter to the vice-chancellor convener committee and syndicate members stating that the university was discriminating against Dalit officers, while those from other communities were receiving salaries according to their pay scale.

In 2021, these Dalit officers were promoted as ARs after the University won a prolonged legal battle in the Madras High Court which ruled that section officers with open university degrees were ineligible for the post.

However, despite promotion, the university did not revise their pay scale, while their roles and responsibilities were the same as that of 12 other ARs.

The university cited pending writ appeals and petitions in the high court to deny the revised pay scale. These were eventually dismissed by the court in March 2024.

“Even after this, the pay was not revised, despite a favourable opinion given by the university’s legal advisor in our favour,” one of the affected officers said, quoting the letter.