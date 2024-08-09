Gopuram to be shifted for metro work

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has informed the Madras High Court that a proposal has been prepared for the construction of metro rail in Thousand Lights with certain changes in the alignment and shifting of one temple.

According to the proposal, submitted by Advocate General PS Raman before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu, the Durgai Amman temple will remain untouched, but the Nuzhaivayil Gopuram will be shifted 5m inside and will be reinstated after completion of metro works. During the shifting process, an alternate 4m wide access will be provided to access the temple.

The proposal stated that Rathina Vinayagar temple will be relocated temporarily and CMRL will rebuild it at the location identified by the HR&CE department.

The entry/exit point of the metro station, initially proposed to be built within the Rathina Vinayagar temple premises, will now be shifted to the other side of the Nuzhaivayil gopuram, inside United India Insurance area, it said.

Recording the submission, the court closed the petition.