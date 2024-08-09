Kerala eyes Tamil Nadu partnership to woo investment

CHENNAI: The Kerala government has urged the Tamil Nadu government to partner with it to woo investments which could mutually benefit both the states.

Addressing a roadshow prior to the Global Investors Meet next year, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev on Thursday said that the two states can work together not as competitors but as partners.

Clearing apprehensions about the state and also misconceptions pertaining to red tape among departments, he said the state has introduced several measures including penalising officials for delay in giving clearances.

Stating that the state has come out with industry friendly policies, he said due to paucity of land, state is pushing for private industrial parks which will have the same status of government industrial parks.

Rajeev also highlighted that the state is planning to implement land pooling to make landowners partners in industrial development, apart from geotagging and registering 2.5 lakh MSMEs in two years. He also said the state has identified 22 priority sectors.