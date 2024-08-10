Anniversary in artistic expressions

CHENNAI: Art forms are outlets for expressions, for stories, and they are deep seated in both innate emotions and intellect. While the history and genesis of many art forms have withered away with the passage of time, many are revered and recorded since generations.

Sruti magazine, founded by N Pattabhi Raman, in 1983, is now celebrating 40 years of its dedication in the field of art. Echoing the vision of the founder and the first editor in chief, the magazine has been trying to explore all the possible horizons in the field. Sukanya Sankar, the managing trustee of Sruti, says that the magazine has also focused on various sensitive issues in the community of artistes — the oppression, the gaps in payments,etc. Alluding that Sruti is one of the prominent magazines in the field of art, she says, “Now, artistes themselves want to voice out their opinions and they use Sruti as a platform to discuss these issues.” In the four decades, the magazine has undergone many waves of change and evolutions.

The magazine that started with Carnatic music and classical dance, today, has widened its reach across the country and world. With correspondents writing from various corners of the country, Sruti magazine has a wide reach now. From Sattriya dance of Assam, Chhau of West Bengal, to Yakshagana in the Dakshina Karnataka, the magazine has traversed the boundaries, differences, and also talked about profusely about art forms other than mainstream ones.

To commemorate the mastermind N Pattabhi Raman, Sruti announces a dance programme ‘Rasaanubhva’, featuring Avigna Dance Ensemble, under the guidance of renowned artiste G Narendra. Deepa Narendra, the acclaimed artiste, who would be part of the performance, says that it will emphasise on the rasas/emotions through stories inspired from mythology. The dancers will present the Siva navarasa portraying each emotion. ‘Rasaanubhava’ will also feature other compositions like Marathi abhang, sung by Bombay Jayashri.

The event is open for all, entry is free. It will take place today at 6.30 pm at the Narada Gana Sabha.