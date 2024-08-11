Chennai: Man held for cheating couple of Rs 8L

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old man and his wife were arrested by Avadi police for allegedly cheating a couple of Rs 8 lakh by promising them high returns.

According to the police, AL Kalaimani (63), a resident of Rajeshwari Nagar in Avadi, works as a senior marine supervisor in Abu Dhabi. In 2019, he was approached by his wife’s friend P Gunasekaran (57) of Ambattur, who claimed to grow his money at rates better than those offered by banks. Kalaimani gave Rs 8 lakh in the period of 2019-20 to the suspect.

Later, when Kalaimani asked Gunasekaran to return the money, he provided a loan document for the same. Kalaimani alleged that the suspect verbally abused him, refused to return the money, and told him that the money paid to him was not a loan but a gift.

A complaint was lodged following which the Avadi police arrested Gunasekaran and his wife Venkateshwari (52), and sent to judicial custody.