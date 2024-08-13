A melodic fusion

CHENNAI : The city will witness a musical event that bridges countries and cultures through the universal language of song. The Emmy-Award-winning and Grammy-nominated Philadelphia Boys Choir and Chorale (PBCC), from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will grace the Museum Theatre in Egmore for their first-ever concert in the city.

Titled ‘Music Across Boundaries’, this event promises to be a night of rich choral traditions and musical excellence. Chennai’s own Madras Musical Association Choir (MMA) and the Madras MBS Choir will join PBCC on stage. The PBCC tour will have musical exchanges with Chennai Children’s Choir, part of NalandaWay Foundation.

Augustine Paul, the music director of the MMA Choir, shared his enthusiasm for this international collaboration, saying, “This concert will have a full spectrum of choral music. The PBCC has a good variety of songs, The Madras MBS choir will be doing Indian choral music while MMA will be doing Western classical and the finale will be with 175 voices.”

Choral collaboration

This concert is brought to Chennai by Classical Movements, a concert tour company known for creating meaningful cultural experiences across 147 countries. The PBCC, under the direction of Jeffrey R Smith, will present a programme that includes a diverse mix of American patriotic, classical, spiritual, sacred, and popular music. The 65-member choir, known as America’s Ambassadors of Song has performed globally, earning accolades for their exceptional musical and interpretive abilities.