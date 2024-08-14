Car rams six near Meenambakkam Railway Station in Chennai

CHENNAI: Six people, including four school students, suffered injuries after a car ran into them near Meenambakkam Railway Station on Tuesday. The driver was beaten up by the public before being handed over to the police.

According to the St Thomas Mount traffic investigation wing police, the driver, Balamurugan (32) of Pallavaram, is an MBA student at a private college on OMR.

On Tuesday morning, Balamurugan visited his friend at Meenambakkam and was returning home in his car when he lost control and rammed into six people near the Meenambakkam Railway Station.

Of the six, Agayyan (62), a conservancy worker with the St Thomas Mount Cantonment, suffered a fracture in his leg. Soon after the accident, the public caught Balamurugan and thrashed him. The police then came to the spot and took him into custody for questioning. A case has been registered and an inquiry is on. The police said that it was not a case of drunk driving.