CHENNAI : Black coffee, celebrated for its simplicity and robust flavour, is a staple in many cultures and daily routines. Beyond its role as a wake-up drink, black coffee offers a variety of nutritional benefits that contribute to overall health.

It is essentially free of calories, fat, and sugar, making it an excellent choice for those mindful of their caloric intake. Despite its minimal calorie content, black coffee is rich in bioactive compounds that offer significant health benefits.

Key nutritional components

1 Caffeine: Black coffee’s most well-known ingredient is caffeine, a natural stimulant that affects the central nervous system. An eight-ounce cup contains approximately 95 mg of caffeine, although this can vary depending on factors like brewing method and coffee bean type.

2 Antioxidants: Coffee is one of the richest sources of antioxidants in the diet. These include chlorogenic acid and polyphenols, which help combat oxidative stress and inflammation, reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

3Vitamins and minerals: While not a major source, black coffee does contain small amounts of essential nutrients such as Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Niacin (Vitamin B3), Magnesium, and Potassium.

Benefits

Coffee has been shown to help prevent degenerative disorders, many of which are related to neurostimulating, antioxidant and anti-inﬂammatory effects.

A signiﬁcant inverse association between coffee and speciﬁc deaths due to heart disease, respiratory disease, stroke, injuries and accidents, diabetes and infections was found (which are among the 10 leading causes of death, WHO).

Caffeine has an ability to enhance mental performance, which includes enhancing alertness and perception.

Caffeine consumption can also improve other functions such as memory and mood.

Coffee components other than caffeine have also been shown to inﬂuence cognitive performance in an elderly population, though to a smaller extent than caffeine.

Decaffeinated coffee enriched in chlorogenic acids can improve alertness and reduce headaches and mental fatigue.

Caffeine exerts a positive effect on the endurance and exercise capacity, due to the effect on neural mechanisms.

offee consumption reduces the risk of developing liver cancer by 40% compared to no consumption.

Remember, the key is moderation. Too much of caffeine can also cause heartburn, acidity and gastric distress. Enjoy your black coffee in moderation and savor the health benefits it brings!

Nutritional breakdown

A standard 8-ounce (240 ml) cup of black coffee can contain the following:

Calories: 2-5 kcals

Fat: 0 grams

Carbohydrates: 0 grams

Protein: 0 grams

Sugar: 0 grams