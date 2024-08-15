Health Minister Ma Subramanian launches state-wide registry for people with type-1 diabetes

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched a state-wide registry for people with type-1 diabetes on Wednesday. Patients in the registry will receive treatment, including insulin therapy at free of cost, the minister said.

The health department has signed an MoU with the Type 1 Diabetes Foundation, an NGO, to organise awareness, education, and peer support group.

“India has an estimated 8.6 lakh people with type-1 diabetes - one of the highest in the world. If an Indian is diagnosed with type-1 diabetes at the age of 10, his life expectancy is only 32 years. This is very low compared to developed countries. In developed countries, the life expectancy of type-1 diabetes is more than 70 years,” the minister added. The registry is to understand the prevalence of type-1 diabetes, provide support and care so that better policies can be framed, said officials.